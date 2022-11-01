T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $112.10.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.16 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $223.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.75.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,455,535,000 after buying an additional 470,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,103,839,000 after buying an additional 273,617 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

