SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMBK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SmartFinancial to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $29.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $29.67.

In other SmartFinancial news, EVP Rhett D. Jordan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,453.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 602,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 266,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 170,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 27,340 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

