Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.71.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 44 ($0.53) in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)
