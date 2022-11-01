Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 44 ($0.53) in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

About Lloyds Banking Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 289,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.