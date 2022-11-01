Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Stephens

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $34.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

Insider Activity at Southside Bancshares

In related news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $79,077.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $79,077.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Elaine Anderson bought 2,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.36 per share, for a total transaction of $62,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,143 shares in the company, valued at $725,764.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 152,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.