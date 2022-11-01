WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.17.

MAPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Transactions at WM Technology

In related news, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $73,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,171.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $47,265.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $73,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,171.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,791 shares of company stock worth $349,246 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WM Technology

WM Technology Trading Up 3.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WM Technology by 40.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after buying an additional 1,356,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WM Technology by 40.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after buying an additional 562,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in WM Technology by 298.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 842,321 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in WM Technology by 13,253.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 951,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 944,704 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in WM Technology by 105.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 941,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 483,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM Technology stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.95. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WM Technology will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

