Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $465.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YARIY shares. Scotiabank upgraded Yara International ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Yara International ASA from 400.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $29.19.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

