Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

LLAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Terran Orbital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Terran Orbital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Terran Orbital Price Performance

LLAP stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. Terran Orbital has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.

Insider Activity at Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Terran Orbital will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 6,913 shares of Terran Orbital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $31,177.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,089,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,756.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,723 shares of company stock valued at $386,408.

Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,181,000. Lockheed Martin Corp purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,857,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Terran Orbital by 5,220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 7,338,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after buying an additional 7,200,302 shares in the last quarter. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,097,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

