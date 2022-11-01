Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.18.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 3.3 %

URBN opened at $23.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.