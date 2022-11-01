T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TMUS. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.80.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $151.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a PE ratio of 124.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.19. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $152.07.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $717,426,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $503,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,521 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

