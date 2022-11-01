Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Cowen

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYNA. Mizuho cut their price target on Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synaptics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Synaptics from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $88.60 on Monday. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Synaptics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.