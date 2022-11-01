2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSVT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $15.88 on Monday. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 100.76% and a negative net margin of 496.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $39,065.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,217.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $89,248.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,985 shares in the company, valued at $8,861,336.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,407 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $39,065.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,217.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,058 shares of company stock worth $195,701. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2seventy bio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

