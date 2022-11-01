Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Solid Power Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SLDP stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. Solid Power has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solid Power

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Solid Power news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $91,322.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,322.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Solid Power news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $91,322.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,322.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $1,911,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,780,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,323,915.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 68,216 shares of company stock worth $458,823 and sold 1,400,000 shares worth $9,527,500. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Solid Power by 352.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 40,604 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the third quarter worth about $58,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solid Power by 92.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solid Power

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

See Also

