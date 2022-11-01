Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.
Solid Power Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of SLDP stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. Solid Power has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63.
Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Solid Power by 352.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 40,604 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the third quarter worth about $58,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solid Power by 92.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
