Short Interest in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Grows By 6.9%

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LANC. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $180.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.43. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.85. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $124,207.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,803.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,918.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

