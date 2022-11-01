Short Interest in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Expands By 6.9%

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on LANC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lancaster Colony

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $124,207.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,803.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,918.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,033,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,914,000 after purchasing an additional 203,259 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,979,000 after purchasing an additional 332,374 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,866,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 12.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after buying an additional 45,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $180.28 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $116.85 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.43.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.85. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.46%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Stories

