KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Short Interest Down 11.7% in October

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 188,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

KRMD opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. KORU Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

KORU Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:KRMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. Analysts expect that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

