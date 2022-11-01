Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the September 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Kinetik

In related news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,383.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,863,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,335,240.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jamie Welch bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.53 per share, with a total value of $42,383.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,863,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,335,240.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Wall sold 8,830 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $357,438.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 420,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,030,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,135,634. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNTK. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth $4,176,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $1,320,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinetik Trading Up 1.4 %

KNTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kinetik from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kinetik in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.91. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $335.57 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

