Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Update

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Kopin Stock Performance

KOPN opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 2,625.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kopin by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kopin by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

(Get Rating)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

See Also

