Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Update

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Kopin Stock Performance
KOPN opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $7.02.
Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 2,625.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kopin by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kopin by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.
