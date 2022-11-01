Short Interest in Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Decreases By 11.6%

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knightscope

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Knightscope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope during the first quarter valued at $77,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Knightscope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KSCP opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Knightscope has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.

About Knightscope

Knightscope ( NASDAQ:KSCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime.

