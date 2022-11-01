Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Short Interest Update

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 815,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $142,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,740,909.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $279,880. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

