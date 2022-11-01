KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the September 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter worth about $1,283,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 243,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 32,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KMPH opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a current ratio of 12.21.

KemPharm ( NASDAQ:KMPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 309.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that KemPharm will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMPH. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on KemPharm in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

