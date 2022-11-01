Short Interest in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Declines By 9.0%

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the September 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 205,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on KMPH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get KemPharm alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 162.7% during the second quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 670,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 44.6% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 5.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 302,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Trading Down 1.4 %

KMPH stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. KemPharm had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 309.50%. Analysts predict that KemPharm will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KemPharm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.