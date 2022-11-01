Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Update

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 488,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 140.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 417,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,407,000 after buying an additional 312,957 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 44.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.63. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.