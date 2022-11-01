Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 27,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Key Tronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Key Tronic in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Shares of KTCC opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.58.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $126.21 million for the quarter.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

