Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Short Interest Update

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Knightscope during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knightscope in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:KSCP opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. Knightscope has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $27.50.
Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime.
