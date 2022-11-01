Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Short Interest Update

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Knightscope during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knightscope in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KSCP opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. Knightscope has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Knightscope ( NASDAQ:KSCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime.

