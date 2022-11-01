Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Short Interest Up 6.2% in October

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 6,740,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 639,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $372.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.44%.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $68,362.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,347.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 39.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,526,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,527,000 after buying an additional 719,765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,274,000 after acquiring an additional 320,545 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,232.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 276,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 264,887 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,310,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,429,000 after purchasing an additional 248,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 152.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 326,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 197,350 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

