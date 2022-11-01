Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Down 9.7% in October

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 563,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Kopin by 2,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kopin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Kopin Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Kopin has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Kopin had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kopin

(Get Rating)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.