Short Interest in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Increases By 9.2%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 815,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $142,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,740,909.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,592.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $142,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,740,909.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $279,880 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

