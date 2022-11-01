Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Up 8.8% in October

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.90%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 417,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,407,000 after purchasing an additional 312,957 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

