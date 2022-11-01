Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Down 6.9% in October

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,200 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Koss by 43.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOSS stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Koss has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of -0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 68.16% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

