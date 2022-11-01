KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 188,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

KORU Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of KRMD opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. KORU Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 30.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. Analysts predict that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in KORU Medical Systems by 12.5% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 672,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 74,847 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 585,714 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 294,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.