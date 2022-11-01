KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 188,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.
Shares of KRMD opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. KORU Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.
KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 30.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. Analysts predict that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.
