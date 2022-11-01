Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Short Interest Down 6.5% in October

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 3,390,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 597,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of KOD stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KOD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

