Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Short Interest Down 6.5% in October

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 3,390,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 597,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of KOD stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
