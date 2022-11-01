Societe Generale Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $80.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Societe Generale from $185.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.43.

Shares of META opened at $93.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $92.60 and a 1 year high of $353.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.73.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $44,733.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,405,222 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

