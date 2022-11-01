Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $27.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.