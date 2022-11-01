Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BC. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.46.

Shares of BC stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

