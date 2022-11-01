Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $731,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,247,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

