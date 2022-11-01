QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $147.00 at Morgan Stanley

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.64.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $117.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.01. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $104.66 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.