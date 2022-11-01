Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROKU. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Roku from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $55.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.29. Roku has a 12-month low of $47.27 and a 12-month high of $318.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Roku by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Roku by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Roku by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Roku by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Roku by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

