Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROKU. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Roku from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.52.
Roku Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $55.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.29. Roku has a 12-month low of $47.27 and a 12-month high of $318.43.
About Roku
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.
