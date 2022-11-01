Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.27.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $54.83 on Monday. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $95.58. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

