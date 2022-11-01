Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.31.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $54.66 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $98.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $255,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,197,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,683,087 shares in the company, valued at $182,312,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $255,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,715,839. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 353.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $6,903,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 330.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $365,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

