OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Nov 1st, 2022

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRXGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OPRX. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.71.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

Shares of OPRX opened at $15.42 on Monday. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $98.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OptimizeRx

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo acquired 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $87,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,344.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo purchased 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $87,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,344.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,800 shares of company stock worth $469,782 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 533,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after purchasing an additional 128,673 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

