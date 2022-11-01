Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at Cowen

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OPRA. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Opera from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Opera from $9.00 to $8.20 in a report on Friday.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA opened at $4.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. Opera has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Opera had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Opera by 66.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 3,169.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 36.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.