Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) PT Lowered to $29.00

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.02 and a beta of 1.20. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 2,444.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 42.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

