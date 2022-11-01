Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Newell Brands Stock Down 8.2 %

NWL stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 31.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 123.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 27.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

