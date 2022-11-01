Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.38.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.86. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

