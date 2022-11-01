AvalonBay Communities (AVB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $175.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.32. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $168.05 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,478,000 after buying an additional 152,126 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $28,883,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,467,000 after buying an additional 39,399 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 196,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,764,000 after buying an additional 33,701 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

