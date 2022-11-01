1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWSGet Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.81 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25.

Insider Activity

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, President Thomas G. Hartnett acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 245,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,027.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLWS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Noble Financial reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.