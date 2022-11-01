1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.81 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, President Thomas G. Hartnett acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 245,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,027.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLWS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Noble Financial reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Stories

