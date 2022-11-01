GoPro (GPRO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GoPro had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GoPro to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GPRO opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $848.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.19. GoPro has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 3,335.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 83,398 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 300,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 71,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in GoPro by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 72,874 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in GoPro by 105.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 216,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoPro from $7.30 to $6.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoPro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

GoPro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.