Itron (ITRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Itron to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Itron to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Itron stock opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85.
In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Itron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 269,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Itron by 42.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Itron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Itron by 16.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Itron by 12.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
