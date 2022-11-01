Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NMRK has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $13.25 to $10.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Newmark Group to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Newmark Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Newmark Group stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.81. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Newmark Group had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $653,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $2,415,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 202.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

