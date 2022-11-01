Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 65.03%. On average, analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $650.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.64. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $14.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.75%. This is a positive change from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 2,975 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,255 shares in the company, valued at $933,146.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CGBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

